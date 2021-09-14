Ayer, también se votó para elegir a los candidatos a Diputados Nacionales en Dolores. Con el 97,22 % de las mesas escrutadas estos fueron los resultados.
Juntos 45,30% 7.642 votos
Es Juntos 62,83% 4.802 votos
Dar el Paso 37,16% 2.840 votos
Frente de Todos 24,48% 4.130 votos
Frente Vamos con Vos 9,85% 1.663 votos
Avanza Libertad 3,08% 520 votos
Federal 1,58% 268 votos
Frente de Izquierda y de Trabajadores – Unidad 1,58% 268 votos
Unidad De La Izquierda 87,31% 234 votos
(R)Evolucionemos La Izquierda 12,68% 34 votos
+ Valores 1,48% 251 votos
Republicano Federal 0,78% 132 votos
Vocación Social 0,49% 83 votos
Frente Unión por el Futuro 0,39% 66 votos
Azul 74,24% 49 votos
Blanca 25,75% 17 votos
Proyecto Justo, Social y Humanista 0,32% 55 votos
Frente Patriota 0,23% 40
Movimiento al Socialismo 0,17% 29 votos
Popular 0,16% 28 votos
Todos por Buenos Aires 0,16% 28 votos
Celeste Provida 0,14% 25 votos
Verde 0,13% 23 votos
Política Obrera 0,10% 18 votos
Corriente de Pensamiento Bonaerense 0,07% 13 votos
Esperanza del Pueblo 0,07% 13 votos
Conservador Popular 0,06% 11 votos
Unidad Social 0,05% 10 votos
Justicia y Dignidad Patriótica 0,02% 5 votos
Laborista 0,01% 1 votos