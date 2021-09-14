Ayer, también se votó para elegir a los candidatos a Diputados Nacionales en Dolores. Con el 97,22 % de las mesas escrutadas estos fueron los resultados.

Juntos            45,30%        7.642 votos

Es Juntos            62,83%        4.802 votos

Dar el Paso            37,16%        2.840 votos

 

Frente de Todos            24,48%        4.130 votos

 

Frente Vamos con Vos            9,85%            1.663 votos

 

Avanza Libertad            3,08%            520 votos

 

Federal            1,58%            268 votos

 

Frente de Izquierda y de Trabajadores – Unidad            1,58%            268 votos

Unidad De La Izquierda            87,31%        234 votos

(R)Evolucionemos La Izquierda            12,68%        34 votos

 

+ Valores            1,48%            251 votos

 

Republicano Federal 0,78%            132 votos

 

Vocación Social  0,49%            83 votos

 

Frente Unión por el Futuro            0,39%            66 votos

Azul            74,24%        49 votos

Blanca            25,75%        17 votos

 

Proyecto Justo, Social y Humanista            0,32%            55 votos

 

Frente Patriota            0,23%            40

 

Movimiento al Socialismo            0,17%            29 votos

 

Popular            0,16%            28 votos

 

Todos por Buenos Aires            0,16%            28 votos

 

Celeste Provida            0,14%            25 votos

 

Verde  0,13%            23 votos

 

Política Obrera 0,10%            18 votos

 

Corriente de Pensamiento Bonaerense            0,07%            13 votos

 

Esperanza del Pueblo 0,07%            13 votos

Conservador Popular            0,06%            11 votos

 

Unidad Social            0,05%            10 votos

 

Justicia y Dignidad Patriótica            0,02%            5 votos

 

Laborista            0,01%            1 votos

